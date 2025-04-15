Travelers Reveal The 4 Destinations That Instantly Made Them Want To Go Home Upon Arrival

Imagine spending money on your dream travel destination only to regret it. Travelers are revealing the destinations that instantly made them want to go home upon arriving.
Taking to the Travel Reddit, travelers shared their horror stories. There were a lot of disappointing places, both domestic and abroad, but a couple of places kept popping up from the various stories of travelers. Here's the four most disappointing places to visit, according to people's broken dreams.
Travelers Share Disappointing Locations
Cairo, Egypt
Two travelers had buyer's remorse when it came to booking tickets to Cairo, Egypt. While the city has several tourist attractions like the pyramids you can't see elsewhere, the traffic in the city is an absolute nightmare.
The traveler explained, "I've never felt that way above wishing I could've taken my dog with me, but I have to say, Cairo, Egypt. It really felt like a place I didn't need to visit again. I loved going through the desert to see the Pyramids, Sphinx, and going to the museum, but that traffic was horrifying."
They continued, "It was a 5 lane road with 7 lanes of pile-up traffic all jockeying to cut in front of each other. I was stressed just riding in the taxi. There were also so many scammers. $15 to get to the hotel. OK. The guy walks us to a taxi then walks away, the taxi was a separate cost. Fool me once, but even then staying on my toes was tiring. This was when I was 19 and new to international traveling."
They weren't the only one that hated the city.
Another agreed, "Cairo, Egypt. The already paid for taxi to the hotel greeted us with Google translate screen of 'here everything works on agreement' and asked for more money. The rest of the trip was along the same theme."
Jamaica
Meanwhile, those expecting a worthwhile trip to the Caribbean were disappointed in Jamaica. It wasn't exactly welcoming to travelers.
One explained, "Jamaica. I went for the 'One Love' vibes and saw poverty and crime. My hotel had razor wire and guard shacks."
Another wrote, "Came here to say Jamaica too. We were at an all-inclusive and could not even walk through a doorway without the wait staff holding their hand out. I get it, the poverty is high, but doesn't make for an enjoyable vacation. Also the skyline/sunset was weirdly yellow and hazy every day from the beach. Ther were a lot of other things that I'm not going to bother mentioning, but regardless, I never recommend Jamaica when people ask about it."
Delhi, India
Go ahead and mark India, specifically Delhi, off the list as well. These travelers wanted to go home.
Another wrote, "My first impression of India was pretty bad after landing in Delhi. Everyone seemed to want to scam me, the streets were absolutely dirty, and the noise level was apocalyptic ??? Fortunately, there are still interesting places to visit there, and the rest of my trip in Rajasthan was excellent ?"
Istanbul, Turkey
Finally, one traveler complained about Istanbul, Turkey. High prices and rude people ruined the trip.
They wrote, "Istanbul is so scammy too. They think tourism is about milking tourists as much as possible. Main museums and palaces cost as much as twice the most expensive museum in Europe sometimes even more than that but they have different prices for locals. Want to buy a museum pass? Not if you are tourist. Want to eat at a restaurant? They will charge 4-5 times the actual price. Grocery stores won't give you the correct change back, taxi drivers are some of the worst people I have ever come across, extraordinarily rude, aggressive and will try to scam you like crazy. And then there's the Istanbul airport, which is on a totally different level with airport prices."