Travelers Reveal The 4 Destinations That Instantly Made Them Want To Go Home Upon Arrival

Imagine spending money on your dream travel destination only to regret it. Travelers are revealing the destinations that instantly made them want to go home upon arriving.

Taking to the Travel Reddit, travelers shared their horror stories. There were a lot of disappointing places, both domestic and abroad, but a couple of places kept popping up from the various stories of travelers. Here's the four most disappointing places to visit, according to people's broken dreams.

Travelers Share Disappointing Locations

Cairo, Egypt

Two travelers had buyer's remorse when it came to booking tickets to Cairo, Egypt. While the city has several tourist attractions like the pyramids you can't see elsewhere, the traffic in the city is an absolute nightmare.

The traveler explained, "I've never felt that way above wishing I could've taken my dog with me, but I have to say, Cairo, Egypt. It really felt like a place I didn't need to visit again. I loved going through the desert to see the Pyramids, Sphinx, and going to the museum, but that traffic was horrifying."

They continued, "It was a 5 lane road with 7 lanes of pile-up traffic all jockeying to cut in front of each other. I was stressed just riding in the taxi. There were also so many scammers. $15 to get to the hotel. OK. The guy walks us to a taxi then walks away, the taxi was a separate cost. Fool me once, but even then staying on my toes was tiring. This was when I was 19 and new to international traveling."

They weren't the only one that hated the city.

Another agreed, "Cairo, Egypt. The already paid for taxi to the hotel greeted us with Google translate screen of 'here everything works on agreement' and asked for more money. The rest of the trip was along the same theme."

Jamaica

Meanwhile, those expecting a worthwhile trip to the Caribbean were disappointed in Jamaica. It wasn't exactly welcoming to travelers.

One explained, "Jamaica. I went for the 'One Love' vibes and saw poverty and crime. My hotel had razor wire and guard shacks."

Another wrote, "Came here to say Jamaica too. We were at an all-inclusive and could not even walk through a doorway without the wait staff holding their hand out. I get it, the poverty is high, but doesn't make for an enjoyable vacation. Also the skyline/sunset was weirdly yellow and hazy every day from the beach. Ther were a lot of other things that I'm not going to bother mentioning, but regardless, I never recommend Jamaica when people ask about it."

Delhi, India

Go ahead and mark India, specifically Delhi, off the list as well. These travelers wanted to go home.