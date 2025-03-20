The Biggest Destinations Ruined By Overcrowding And Tourists, According To Your Fellow Travelers

There's nothing worse than going to the travel destination of your dreams just to find everyone else had the same idea. Some of the biggest destinations have been ruined by overcrowding and tourists.

Some of your fellow travelers have even complained about it on Reddit, via Daily Mail. They've compiled their list of the biggest destinations that have been ruined thanks to tourists.

One Redditor said that Tulum, Mexico has been overran by tourists recently. Things have changed over the past 15 years. They explained, "Tulum. I was there about 15 years ago when it was still very much an eco-tourist and environmentally conscious place. A beautiful spot right on the beach with nothing blocking your view of the ocean ran $150 (£112) per night. It was gorgeous. So chill. Now it's just full of wannabe influencers and it's so overcrowded, so expensive and so much of the magic is gone."

Meanwhile, some hidden gems have even become overrun by tourists in recent years as well. Take Albania, which has become attractive to a host of Europeans for its cheap prices. One wrote, "The whole coast is being massively developed now, I feel like it's going to lose its charm in a few years."

Tourists Ruin Destinations

Another agreed, "Albania has a lot of culture and a lot of history. But the coastal regions are setting up a lot these days for tourism. It's all fake, newly built beaches and western looking beaches."

Of course it's not just international destinations overran by tourists. Take Alaska and its wilderness. Well, all that untouched land has become a magnet for tourism.

One traveler explained, "Southeast Alaska has changed so much due to the cruise industry since I was a kid. Yeah it brings in money, but when I was a kid my home was a logging town/fishing town. Now the entire downtown is jewellery stores and trinket stores that are closed and boarded up much of the year. Airbnb and other factors make it so I can't find a place to live in my hometown. People wander around with Disneyland-like congestion."

Heading down south to Wyoming, you're unlikely to find a park more crowded than Yellowstone.

One wrote, "I was really disappointed with it due to the amount of people that were there and there was no real effort to control crowds. The amount of half hour plus traffic jams just because there was a deer on the side of the road and everyone wants to stop and take a photo is out of control."