Tourist Draws Backlash For Taking Photo At Yellowstone Thermal Pool Where Man Died And Was Dissolved

A tourist is facing backlash after taking a photo next a Yellowstone thermal pool where a man previously died and was dissolved. If you've never been to the national park, that may be a bit surprising. But the area can be as deadly as it is beautiful.

Yellowstone is known for its beautiful natural hot springs and pools that will burn, scald, and even dissolve you if you fall in. According to the Daily Mail, one clueless tourist posed in front of one of the Yellowstone thermal pools. It was the same hot spring where a man previously died. That photo got shared on a social media page blasting Yellowstone tourists for being clueless and foolish.

"I don't understand this. One wrong move..." read the post. Others agreed that the tourist was risking his life to take the photo.

Temperatures at the hot spring can reach 198 degrees Fahrenheit.

Yellowstone Tourist Dies

"They really should start putting photos up at the park of what the people look like who are pulled from these pools before the acid eats their flesh," one person replied.

Another commented, "Maybe then people would think twice."

Back in 2016, 23-year-old Colin Scott slipped and fell into the thermal pool at the park. He died a painful death and actually dissolved int the thermal pool after search and rescue teams couldn't retrieve his body.

Scott fell in after trying to reach down to check the water temperature. According to his sister, Sable, he fell into the Yellowstone geyser. The 23-year-old left the boardwalk along with his sister. At least, 22 people have died at Yellowstone since 1890 from hot springs. Although its a relatively low number, the deaths are still painful and devastating.

So people were understandably concerned about the Yellowstone tourist risking his life.

One wrote, "And with park rangers fired it's going to get worse." Another wrote, "Imagine having that much confidence in your own balance."

Yet another wrote, "After lots of time in the parks I've concluded humans will risk death for a photo. They should have a college study on it cause I don't get it and it's humans from every country and walk of life I seen do it."