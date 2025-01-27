Kevin Costner Is Returning To Yellowstone, Just Not The Way You Think — See Teaser For New Documentary

Everybody rejoice, Kevin Costner is returning to Yellowstone. Okay, so he's not coming back to the Taylor Sheridan-created series. John Dutton's fate is kinda final. But he is returning with a new documentary and sequel to the very popular Yellowstone: One-Fifty. That documentary premiered on FOX Nation in 2022 and proved to be a rousing hit.

So Costner is coming back for a second helping of the good stuff. Costner is once again partnering with FOX Nation for a three-part limited series called Yellowstone to Yosemite With Kevin Costner. Lauren Petterson, president of the streaming platform, made the surprise announcement. In addition to hosting the series, Costner is also producing it as well.

If you're interested in viewing the series then you won't have to wait long. Its first episode is dropping on Saturday, February 8. The program is part of FOX Nation's America 250 campaign, which celebrates the nation's history. You can also check out the teaser here.

Kevin Costner Documentary

In a press release, Petterson said, "Kevin Costner has a unique ability to capture the American experience and captivate an audience through his extraordinary storytelling. With the enormous success of our first project together, there is no filmmaker that better embodies the spirit of America 250 than Costner."

The limited series will trace the history of Yosemite from 1903 when Teddy Roosevelt visited the park. It will also explore some of the animals and plants at the park. It will also feature the early creation of the National Park System as well. All of this is told through Costner's usual gravitas.

Costner said, "Once in a while, you come across a story that has that truly special mix of elements; it's stranger than fiction and happens against all odds. It results in something that legitimately changes the world for the good and, most importantly, it all really happened. The story of President Teddy Roosevelt and John Muir's camping trip through Yosemite is one of those truly special ones, and I'm excited to dig into the next chapter of the preservation of the American frontier."

Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner will premiere weekly on the streaming platform. Stream to FOX Nation to get the latest episodes.