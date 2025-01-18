Beloved 24-Year-Old Bison Named Speedy Dies At Yellowstone National Park

Pour one out for Speedy. The 24-year-old bison was a beloved member of the Yellowstone National Park ecosystem. Sadly, the animal passed away while in her enclosure at the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary in Red Lodge, Montana.

The sanctuary had been her home since 2005. The animal had endured herself to the many works and visitors over the years. In an interview with Cowboy State Daily, B.R. Walker, the sanctuary's executive director, confirmed the sad news. The Yellowstone sanctuary staff are feeling a great sense of loss over Speedy's passing.

"She lived as normal a life as she could, and she did so beautifully for over 20 years," she said. "She met thousands of people in her time, and they met her. She lived beautifully and passed peacefully, but there's a great sense of loss here."

Speedy ended up in the care of others since birth. Born on a bison ranch, her mother had rejected her because she was the smaller of two twins. Instead, the ranch hand and their family ended up raising the calf. "The family would ride her around in their car, and she went in parades and different events," she said. "They ultimately decided she was a little big, so she came to live with us."

Speedy The Bison Dies

At the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary, Speedy became fast friends with another bison named Luna. She also appeared to get along well with some fo the young visitors that came to the park. "She had a really even temperament," she said. "Kids could look right at her and get close to her without any danger. Everyone could safely view her in the enclosure, allowing a close-up experience with a bison. She was a good communicator and a great ambassador for her species."

Following her passing, Speedy will be cremated. They plan to scatter the ashes in the enclosure that she called home for so many years.

"We have arranged for Speedy to be cremated," she said. "We felt that was the best solution for her. She had a unique set of horns, so we will be keeping her horns so they can be used for our education programs."

Following the death of Speedy, Luna will step up as the YWS ambassador. Such is the circle of life. We mourn in one moment but find a way to continue forward.

"She was a courageous young bison to have survived and lived as long as she did," she said. "In the case of any animal who's been in the community for such a long time, it's especially difficult to say goodbye. With the statue in front of the sanctuary and her ashes scattered in her yard, we feel that she'll be back home."