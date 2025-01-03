Famed One Eye Wolf Dies At Yellowstone After Fight

A famous one-eyed wolf, which inhabited the Yellowstone Greater Ecosystem, has tragically died after being injured by a rival wolf pack.

According to the Cowboy State Daily, Wolf 907F was nearly twelve years-old before dying. Apparently, living to such an age is nearly unheard of, for a wild wolf. Most of the wild wolves in Yellowstone National Park generally live between 3-and-a-half and four years, before dying.

According to wildlife researcher Taylor Rabe, fighting with other wolves is one of the most common causes of death for wolves in Yellowstone. On December 22nd, Wolf 907F, along with other members of her pack, fought with the Rescue Creek Pack. Notably, the Rescue Creek Pack is actually an offshoot from the Junction Butte Pack. Moreover, Wolf 907F was the alpha of the Junction Butte Pack.

Rabe, who is a biological science technician with the Yellowstone Wolf, Cougar, and Elk Project, expressed sadness at Wolf 907F's death. However, Rabe did continue to say that it is relieving to see a wolf die in a natural manner. The sentiment was echoed by Jeff Reed, who is a Montana resident who followed Wolf 907F closely over the years. Reed mentioned that the wolf was a "cool wolf." Likewise, Reed continued on to say that many were happy to see that she died a "natural death inside the park."

While the death was natural, the fight was certainly unfortunate. On December 22nd, 907F and several cubs were feeding on a bison carcass. The carcass was on the north side of Yellowstone River, and the Rescue Creek Pack usually stayed south of the river. For whatever reason, the Rescue Creek Pack made their way north of the river, and the fight ensued.

On Christmas Day, 907F died from the wounds she received fighting.

Wolf 907F is said to have lost her left eye around the age of four. Regardless, Rabe reports that 907F was the "most reproductively successful wolf in Yellowstone history."

The wolf certainly left quite a mark on the area, and in the hearts of her followers.