Traveler, Who Spent Five Days Living With Tribe In Amazon Jungle, Reveals The Worst Part Of Experience

Some adventures just aren't for the faint of heart. A traveler went and spent five days living with a tribe in the Amazon jungle, but it wasn't a pampered vacation. He ended up roughing it quite a bit during his stay.

26-year-old traveler Marwan Busin is reflecting on his journey through the Amazon jungle, which lead to him staying with a tribe there for nearly a week. Busin had been traveling in Costa Rica when he decided to go to Ecuador to see the country. Initially, he stayed at a hostel in Tena. But a local told him more about the Amazon's Waorani tribe.

The traveler realized there was an opportunity to stay with the tribe for five days. He ended up traveling nine hours to Orellana to stay five days in the Amazon. He said the tribe ended up welcoming him with open arms.

Adventure In The Amazon

"I didn't know what to expect and I only seen them on tele. My first thought was that this is crazy. It was like being inside of a National Geographic program," Marwan told Unilad. "I was itching to try something new, I couldn't wait to go hunting and explore the forest."

Marwan learned to adjust to the tribe's way of living. He spent a lot of time hunting, fishing, and hiking the Amazon.

"We were mainly hunting and fishing. They were taking us out of the jungle and even showed us hotels within the forest," he said. "They showed us a tree which was used to make medicine and even perfume. They showed us how to make a fishing rod and even a spear used for hunting. We ate Caiman and they ate a mother monkey, and kept the child before it is old enough to be eaten."

However, the worst part about living with the Amazon tribe was the weather and bugs.

He said, "In the first two days, I was sleeping in a hammock but It got really cold at night and the hammock stopped being comfortable," Marwan said "I then moved inside the cabin and slept on the floor. The bugs were awful, I've never seen so many bugs in my life."

However, it was a learning experience for the adventurer.

He said, "It's so interesting how they know everything about the rainforest. They know how to navigate and even know the name of every tree and what's inside of them."