Travel Warning Issued For Country That Has Attracted Thrill Seekers For Decades

Thrill seekers take heed. A travel warning has been issued for a country that has attracted people for decades. You should practice safety if traveling to Nepal, home of Mount Everest.

The State Department revised its evaluation of Nepal, updating the country to a level 3 "reconsider travel."

"Emergency services in Nepal have a limited ability to respond to personal emergencies. Their response may be delayed. Some hotels in Kathmandu and Pokhara were set on fire during the unrest," the State Department says.

This comes after Nepal experienced major political unrest over poverty and alleged corruption.

"Large protests and significant demonstrations in Nepal on September 8-9, 2025, turned violent," the U.S. said. "These events caused deaths and injuries. Local authorities have declared curfews in major cities like Kathmandu and Pokhara. Additional protests and curfews could happen with little warning."

For years, the country has attracted thrill seekers looking to climb Mount Everest. If you're planning on visiting the country, the U.S. suggests practicing the following:

"If you decide to travel to Nepal: Have a plan to leave in an emergency that does not depend on U.S. government help. Review our information on Crisis and Evacuations.

Have a plan to leave in an emergency that does not depend on U.S. government help. Review our information on Crisis and Evacuations. Check local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans.

Prepare to evacuate hotels at a moment's notice.

Follow the instructions of local authorities.

Avoid demonstrations and crowds.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to get important updates and alerts from the U.S. embassy or consulate. Enrolling helps the U.S. embassy or consulate contact you or your emergency contact in an emergency.

Review the Country Security Report for Nepal.

Whether you're a first time or frequent traveler, use the International Travel Checklist.

We highly recommend that you buy travel insurance before you travel. Check with your travel insurance provider about evacuation assistance, medical insurance, and trip cancelation coverage.

Review our information on Travel to High-Risk Areas."

The U.S. also raised the travel warning for Armenia to a level 2 and Belarus to a level 4.