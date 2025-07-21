TV Reporter Does 22 Pushups At The Top Of Mount Everest For Heartbreaking Cause

A TV reporter not only climbed Mount Everest, but he also got some exercise in as well, doing 22 pushups at the summit of the tallest mountain in the world.

Mike Tobin, a senior correspondent for Fox News, opened up about why he performed the pushups. He explained that he did 22 pushups for the 22 first responders and veterans who die by suicide each day on average.

Speaking with People, he explained that he chose to climb Mount Everest to be an inspiration to those struggling with depression and mental illness.

"I really hope that I could reach maybe one guy who's going to realize that someone took the time to do that in the death zone," he says, "and that means that somebody cares."

Scaling Mount Everest

Tobin enjoys climbing because he gets the thrill of fear and endurance. "The fact that you can get scared and you're getting your workout at the same time, I think that's what got me hooked with climbing," he explains.

In order to scale Mount Everest, he had to confront his inner fear head-on.

"I was stalked by my inner loser the whole time," he said. "'Quit. Go home. This is dumb. Why are you doing it? ... What if you fail? Are you going to make it?' "

At times, he wanted to abandon Mount Everest and just go home.

"I wanted to get home. I missed my wife, I wanted to be with her and I didn't like waiting around camp," he said.

However, he refused to give up. He scaled Mount Everest and did what he set out to do. He hopes that his stunt can be an inspiration to others who are struggling. It's never too late. All you have to do is take one set at a time.

"I'm bearing down on 60 and I just hit a lifetime athletic goal," he says. "If you can set a goal, you can back up, make your strategy and prepare yourself for the big life's goal. Being over 50 doesn't mean you have to abandon those things."

The reporter describes Everest as something that he will remember for the rest of his life.