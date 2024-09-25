Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Saves Their Dog During ‘Scary’ Coyote Attack Caught On Camera

Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan recently had a close call with a coyote. She revealed that the animal almost ate her beloved dog Neena in a brazen attack.

All of it was captured on camera too, thanks to a home security cam. In the video, the coyote swoops in and immediately grabs up the dachshund. Furlan takes off running and screaming after the animal. She just barely manages to catch and save her dog. Meanwhile, Lee runs outside to see why his wife his screaming.

"Neena is safe. I climbed up the wall and grabbed her out of its mouth. Thank God she's a little bit fat because he couldn't make it over the wall with her," Furlan captioned the clip.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

"If it was teenie she would've been gone. This is in Broad daylight at 1 PM. They are getting more brazen and hungry. Please be safe. I'm not even letting the dogs out anymore. This is ridiculous. Hug your babies extra tight," she added.

Brittany Furlan Battles Coyote

In the caption for the video, Furlan shared exactly what happened.

"Trigger warning: I was letting the dogs out to pee and I was watching them and a coyote came and grabbed Neena in broad daylight," Furlan wrote. "Please be very careful with your dogs. I've lived here for four years and I've never seen one coyote and then today this happened. They are desperate."

Later, Furlan added that Neena is doing fine and that she's been eating some treats. "I honestly wasn't even going to do the interview because I'm so shaken up," she later said. "You know, we get lazy and we go 'It's okay, it's 1 o'clock in the afternoon, nothing's going to happen,' and this is what happens. Sometimes you get too comfortable and I was standing at the doorway, thank God I always watch them."

At first, she thought it had been the neighbor's dog. It all happened in a blur."This all happened so quickly," she said. It was the first time she saw a coyote.

"This just goes to show it can happen at any time," Furlan told the outlet. She confirmed that her dog wasn't injured "I don't even know if she realizes how bad it was."