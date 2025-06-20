Toddler Dies After Being Struck By A Starting Gate At A Horse Racing Event

A toddler has tragically died after being struck by a starting gate at a horse racing event. The incident happened in Canada last Saturday at Connell Park Raceway in Woodstock, New Brunswick.

According to CBC News, a 3-year-old boy died after getting struck by a starting gate as it was being towed to the venue's grandstand. It was being towed by a pickup truck for the horse event.

"It does appear, based on the initial information from some people that we've got, that it is a tragic accident," Deputy Chief Simon Watts of the Woodstock Police Force said. "We know nowadays, everyone's got a cellphone camera. So if we can obviously get clarification on where the incident actually took place and the details of it. And there's a few questions with regard to closeness of the gate."

Toddler Dies At Horse Event Due To Starting Gate Accident

Following the accident with the starting gate, the Town of Woodstock mourned the loss of the toddler.

"We understand the immense effort, time, and resources that go into organizing community events," said Woodstock Mayor Trina Jones, per the safety review. "We are committed to working with our event partners to support them through this process. At the same time, we must ensure that due diligence is done to protect the public and prevent future accidents."

Connell Park Raceway also mourned the loss of the toddler at the horse event as well. They wrote, "As many of you know, there was a tragic accident last night at our racetrack. The Woodstock Driving Club is now accepting donations to help support the family with the unexpected expenses during this incredibly difficult time."

They also added, ""If you're able to donate, it would be deeply appreciated. If not, simply sharing this post to help spread the word means just as much."

Dr. Mitchell Downey, President of Horse Racing New Brunswick, said, per Standardbred Canada, "The entire racing community is deeply saddened by the tragic events of June 14. On behalf of all our participants, we wish to express our deepest sympathies. We also ask everyone to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time."