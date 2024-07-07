This Is The Deadliest National Park In America With 2024 On Track To Being The Deadliest

If you're planning on visiting a national park this year, then you may want to be extra cautious here. This is the deadliest national park in America, and this year is no different.

We're talking about Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and it's on track to post a record number of deaths for 2024. While Lake Mead is very scenic, it can also be very deadly. There are over 750 miles of gorgeous coastline, which attracts many for swimming, boating, and fishing. However, this peaceful natural retreat hides a dark secret. A shocking number of non-animal-caused deaths occur every year. 2024 stands to break the records with the number of deaths in the area.

So why? Well, we can rule out a serial killer or anything like that. Additionally, we can probably rule out ghosts. Officials believe that both car accidents and drownings contribute to this scary statistic. On a yearly average, around 18 people will die at the national park each year, according to 8NewsNow. Between 2007 to 2024, the national park reported 317 deaths. However, so far, Lake Mead has recorded 19 deaths this year.

National Park Death Toll

The deaths at the national park eclipse The Grand Canyon National Park, which saw 198 deaths between 2007 to 2024. Of those deaths, we can contribute 56 to drowning. There are no lifeguards on the lake. Winds at the lake can affect the currents and lead to choppy water. This can create unsafe swimming environments on a dime. John Haynes, a National Park Service public information officer explained: "You think you're jumping out of your boat for a quick swim and you're going to swim back to your boat. But because of high winds, all of a sudden, your boat is drifting away and you're stuck in the middle of the lake."

The lack of a life jacket has contributed to several of these deaths. Likewise, visitors also have to worry about the deadly brain-eating amoeba as well. Officials confirmed that the water of a hot spring at the national park had the organism.