Microscopic Threat Kills Third Swimmer In Two Months

Forget alligators or even snakes, this microscopic threat can kill you before you even know it. We're talking about a brain-eating amoeba, which claimed its third victim this summer.
In India, a 14-year-old boy after contracting a brain-eating amoeba. He was bathing in a pond in Kozhikode, Kerala when he picked up the infection. A short time later, the boy wound up in the hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life. His death is the third in less than two months. In May, a 5-year-old girl from Malappuram died. In June, a 13-year-old Kannur girl also died.