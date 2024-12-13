This Bear Making Snow Angels Is The Cutest Thing On The Internet Right Now

Why hibernate when you can make snow angels? While bears typically opt to skip the harsh winter months, one bear decided to relish them instead. Adorable footage captures a bear making snow angels in Yellowstone National Park. This is honestly the cutest thing on the internet right now.

Bear Makes Snow Angels In Adorable Video

Whiskey Riff shares that most bears enter a state of "torpor, which can be defined as 'extreme inactivity'" during the winter months. Can't say I blame them. Honestly when it gets cold outside all I want to do is hide away in my house as well. However, one particular bear at Yellowstone National Park decided to defy the odds. This adorable animal decided it would much rather take advantage of the cold and snowy weather to do something it typically doesn't get to — make snow angels.

The video clearly shows a large area of fresh, untouched snow. Which is honestly the best kind. In the center of the snowy region is a large bear, happily flopping around on its back. Paws and claws up in the air as it joyfully rolls from side to side. I don't know about you, but watching a bear make snow angels was not on my 2024 bingo card. While the rest of us would be freezing, this guy seems to be enjoying the coolness against his fur. He is even holding a large chunk of snow against the base of his paw at one point. Then, he looks around at the magnificent splendor of snow before plopping his head back and just relaxing.

A curious crow enters the shot and looks at the bear as if it is slightly insane, but nothing can bother this bear while it is making snow angels. He plays with his hunk of snow a bit more before plopping down again with what can only be described as a smile on his face.

The Internet Is Obsessed

The internet is loving this adorable bear that makes snow angels. The positive and humorous comments came flooding in.

"It's videos like this that make me forget that fluffy guy could tear off my face..."

"This snow loving bear is my kindred spirit. After being in the awful humid heat of Houston, I've long wished for a bed of snow."

"Remember- It's not about how many times you fall...It's about how much fun ya have while you're down there."

"I could watch this cutie all day!"