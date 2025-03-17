Thieves Accused Of Using Pythons To Rob Convenience Store

The Coen brothers are probably already taking notes to turn this criminal caper into their next Oscar-worthy hit. Thieves in Tennessee are accused of using pythons to rob a convenience store.

That's certainly one way to beat an armed robbery charge. Authorities are on the search for four people who allegedly robbed a convenience store. In the place of firearms, they had two ball pythons to threaten staff with.

Authorities in Madison County shared security footage on their CrimeStoppers Instagram account. They wrote, "Crime Stoppers needs your help. On March 4th two black females and 2 black males who had 2 ball pythons stole cbd oil valued at $400 from the Citgo on 154 hwy. They left in a small 4 door sedan with a drive-out tag and the trunk tied w bungee cords. If you recognize any of these people call Crime Stoppers 731-424-8477 or use our mobile P3 app."

Pythons And Thieves

According to the CrimeStoppers, they stole $400 worth of CBD oil. The incident happened on March 4. The would-be thieves drove away in a four-door sedan. Citigo employee Mayur Raval told local outlet WREG-TV News that he and his sibling was working at the time. He said the thieves entered the store with the pythons.

"They were just waving them around and putting them on the counter," said Raval. "One person brought in one snake first, and then after that, he brought in another snake. One is white, and one is brown or a mix."

He also said that he believes the thieves would have stolen more with the pythons if given the chance. But other people scared them away.

"They pulled their car up to the front of the door," he continued. "I think they planned to successfully come here and rob the store. The snake is a weapon, you know."

I can understand the workers being a bit freaked out. Pythons can weigh up to 250 pounds and range from 22 inches to 33 feet. It's actually not the first time someone used pythons to commit a robbery. Previously, a man used a five foot snake to try to rob a gas station. He was ultimately charged on two counts of robbery.