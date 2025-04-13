The Thing You Should Bring To The Beach If You Want To Avoid Sandy Feet

There's nothing worse than going to the beach and taking a bit of the beach with you. I'm of course talking about sandy feet. It's one of those things that make me cringe and honestly dread going to the beach.

However, one savvy beachgoer seems to have it all figured out. Taking to Instagram, they've shared a handy tip for avoiding those dreaded sandy feet. The beachgoer in question encourages bringing a plastic bag with you to the beach. This allows you to fill the bag with water and clean your feet before putting your flip flops back on.

They explained, "I fill a plastic bag with water to rinse the sand off of my feet before putting my flip flops back on #beach #vacationvibes #flipflops #feet #sand."

Avoid Sandy Feet

This is especially useful if your beach doesn't have a shower. Many public beaches do, but I've been to a number of beaches where that's not the case. So you're forced to ride back with sandy feet. Now, you can just transport some water from the ocean to clean your feet and be good to go. However, that hasn't stopped some viewers from poking holes in the hack.

One wrote, "Now stand there. Trapped , because you'll have to do it all over again if you start walking." Another wrote, "But now you are going to walk in the sand." However, neither recognize the solution. Just transport the water with you until you exit the beach and then use the bag of water to dip your feet off away from the sand.

Others were concerned about plastic bags at the beach. One wrote, "I don't approve of this message because MOST people would leave their bag and the bag would float right into the ocean. No ? for you on this one."

Another wrote, "I hate the idea, I spend time picking up trash from my fav beach because I do not want the animals to get harmed. And I guss many, many will throw the bag just in the sea after using it."

However, the solution here is to take the bag with you and dispose of it properly. Don't let your sandy feet destroy the environment.