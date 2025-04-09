Maryland Tourist Found Dead At Private Beach Resort In Bahamas While On Vacation With Parents

Authorities are investigating the death of a Maryland tourist who was found dead at a private beach resort in the Bahamas. The young man was on vacation with his parents.

Authorites discovered him dead at their private beach resort. His mother claims he was "beaten to death." 23-year-old Dinari McAlmont had traveled to the Bahamas with his parents on April 4. The three were staying at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort. After having dinner with his parents, he planned to go explore the resort.

According to Fox 5 Washington DC, resort staff found his mother and asked for his whereabouts. They accused McAlmont of spitting on restaurant staff.

"The police said they were looking for him because apparently he spat on some staff in a restaurant," Michelle McAlmont told the outlet. The parents ended up filing a missing person report.

Authorities later discovered his body on the resort near the shore of Paradise Island. They are currently investigating the cause of death. But his mother confirmed his identity after they showed her a picture of his body. She said that he suffered significant injuries.

Death At Beach Resort

"When I looked at the photo they showed me, my son was beaten; he was traumatized," Michelle McAlmont told Bahamian outlet Eyewitness News. He appeared to have injuries to his face and arms. She said that it appears someone held down her son and beat him to death at the resort.

"That tells me they beat my son down in the sand. I need justice for my baby. I need justice," she added. She questions what she could have done differently to prevent his death.

"What could I have done differently to protect my child and keep him safe, that he would be alive today," she told Fox 5 Washington DC.

The parents are planning to hire a lawyer that deals with international cases.

"I would expect nothing more than a full and thorough investigation," Michelle McAlmont said.