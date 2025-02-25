3 American Tourists Die Mysteriously At Beach Resort

Authorities are a bit perplexed after three American tourists died while on vacation at a beach resort in Belize. All three women were found dead in their room.

Currently, authorities believe the three may have overdosed at the beach resort. They found alcohol and some gummies in the room. But at this time, there's been no definite answer to their deaths. Kaoutar Naqqad, 23, Imane Mallah, 24, and Wafae El-Arar, 26 went on vacation to the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro. The three were from Massachusetts.

Sadly, their beach resort vacation came to a deadly end. Authorities found all three dead on Saturday. Resort staff tried to contact them several times on Friday but no one responded. By Saturday, staff entered the room and found all three unresponsive. Lending credence to the overdose theory is the fact that first responders said women were frothing at the mouth.

American Tourists Die At Beach Resort

They believe the women died at the resort nearly ad ay before they were found. But no drugs were found outside of the gummies at the scene.

"The police did a thorough search of the scene, along with the pathologists and scenes of crime. There was nothing of substance that could have been found other than alcohol and some gummies," Police Commissioner Chester Williams said, according to Channel 5 Belize. "We're not saying at this time that the gummies caused death, but we're looking at every possibility."

It's unknown if they purchased the gummies locally or not.

"We're trying to do as best as we can, including to see where they may have gone on Thursday before they went home, what if anything they consumed. All these things we're looking at," Williams said.

Williams said that "based on what the pathologist said when he visited on Saturday evening, they could have been dead 20 hours prior."

Meanwhile, there was no other signs of foul play. Authorities didn't discover any signs that someone had forced their way into the room. The women also didn't have any signs of trauma or anything like that. The beach resort deaths are currently under investigation. Meanwhile, the families of the three women are understandably upset and grieving.