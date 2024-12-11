Woman, Battling Kidney Failure, Details Beach Trip Involving Bed Bugs, Mold, Blizzard, And Lost Luggage

Just how unlucky can one woman be? A Wisconsin woman learned that she had kidney failure and would need dialysis. The woman, named Jennifer, decided to take one last trip to get her mind off the disease.

She booked a flight to stay at a luxurious beach resort in Mexico. It's just what the doctor ordered, right? The woman endured a rough flight with a very chatty passenger beside her. But that was just the start of her troubles. As she explained in her entry to the World's Unluckiest Traveler Competition, "After flying there & sitting next to the chattiest lady EVER (I heard about her bipolar disorder, rash and her bowel issues) I got to the "resort" & changed right into my swimsuit. I went out to enjoy the beach only to find that they had NO BEACH ACCESS AT ALL-it was completely roped off."

The beach was completely closed for the week. Staff told her to use the pool instead. However, upon making it to her room, she found nothing but horror.

"I found MOLD, BEDBUGS, A BROKEN SAFE, FILTHY AIR CONDITIONER THAT WENT FULL BLAST & WOULDN'T SHUT OFF and absolutely NO RUNNING WATER! Again, I tried to reach the front desk but still no answer," she wrote.

Woman Details Vacation Of Terror

The resort said there were no other rooms available and that the pool was also closed. The woman decided to go home as soon as possible, but there were no flights. She spent the night in a bathtub..

"I couldn't get a flight that day. So I laid towels down & SLEPT IN THE EMPTY BATHTUB because I didn't want to bring bedbugs home," she added. "I was shivering all night. I got 2 hours sleep & somehow still woke up with ITCHY RED BUMPS ON MY ENTIRE BODY."

Upon finally returning home, she learned that she had lost her luggage.

"After landing I waited 3 hours for luggage..it never showed up. I went to the airline desk to find out MY LUGGAGE WAS LOST! Crying, I drove home in a blizzard," the woman wrote.

She also later learned that someone stole her wallet and credit card and that the resort overcharged her. She wrote, "I called to cancel my CC & the only odd charge was from the "resort" so I called. They charged me for the full week PLUS $659 for out of country phone charges which I obviously didn't make because THE PHONE NEVER WORKED. They refused to refund me & offered me a free spa upgrade if I went back. WHAT THE ??!"