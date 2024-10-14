Woman Donates Kidney To Woman She Met While Hiking

In a remarkable story, a woman ended up donating her kidney to a complete stranger that she met while hiking. The incredible true story begins in September 2023.

Shiller Joseph was hiking Y Mountain when he encountered a fellow hiker. At the time, Joseph had a 17-year battle with lupus. It's something he struggled with since his high school graduation. In 2023, his health began to decline. He needed a new kidney and was on dialysis. He was hiking with his wife when they met fellow hiker Krissy Miller. The three began talking about sports. That's when talks turned to Utah and then to Joseph's kidney transplant.

"I kid you not, I just felt the answer to my prayer," Miller said. "I don't believe it was a coincidence that we met that day, that was the one and only day Shiller had ever been on Y mountain." Miller explained that she had wanted to donate a kidney for several years. However, in 2022, she didn't pass the necessary medical test. A year later she met Joseph, and the two ended up being an excellent match.

In fact, the two matched as if they could be siblings. "You grow up knowing everybody's the same, especially if you have a faith," Joseph said. "Outside we look different, but inside we're all the same."

Woman Donates Kidney

Fast forward to April 2024, and Miller donates her kidney to Joseph. He explained how the hiker changed his life.

"When I met her, everything changed, my life completely changed," he said. Following the surgery, Miller is back to normal and even hiking. She doesn't mind giving her kidney to someone who needs it.

"I feel like my life physically has gone back to the way it was before, but I think mentally and spiritually I live a much better life because I've gone through this process," she said. Both consider it something of a miracle.

"She didn't realize just the fact she wanted to do it, even if I didn't get the kidney, she answered prayers that she didn't even know she answered," Joseph said. "I thank you guys, all the team members, everybody. I will never forget you, never."

Miller explained her thought process.

"It's kind of a shocker to say, 'Oh yeah, I'm going to donate a kidney,' but when you feel like you're a part of a bigger plan, it's really easy to want to donate," Miller said.