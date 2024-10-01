Hiker Found Alive After Texting Girlfriend for Help, Was Out Of Food And Water

A hiker better buy his girlfriend something very nice after getting stranded in the Oregon wilderness. He texted his girlfriend for help. By the time authorities found the hiker, he was out of both food and water. He also battled freezing temperatures.

In a news release, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office explained that the 40-year-old hiker ran into a bit of trouble after doing a solo climb. He attempted to climb the 9,493 feet mountain, Mount McLoughlin.

"After summiting, he began his return but shortly lost the trail and veered south into untracked terrain," the sheriff's office said. "After several hours travel over broken volcanic rock he texted his girlfriend advising he was lost, running out of food and water, with his cell phone battery running low."

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Fast forward to the afternoon, and the hiker texted his girlfriend for help. From there, she reached out to local authorities. They quickly gathered a search and rescue team. They were able to locate him by pinging his cell phone. They also told the hiker to stay put.

Hiker Rescued

Search and rescue teams hiked through "dense foliage and over lava fields consisting of boulders the size of small cars." Eventually, they found the man. He was wearing only a cotton T-shirt and shorts and appeared ill-equipped for the mountain's frigid temperatures. Temperatures in the day can reach 80s but quickly drop at night. "He was out of water and food, and suffering from mild cramping in his legs due to dehydration and fatigue," the sheriff's office said of the man's condition.

They gave the hiker water and energy snacks and helped him hike down the mountain. Fortunately, he was able to drive himself home after the scary ordeal. Jackson County Search and Rescue Sgt. Shawn Richards said that "while Mt. McLoughlin is enticing to hike because it is visible from the Rogue Valley and looks easy, hikers should take more water than they think they need and never hike alone."

He added, "Hikers should have a good paper or electronic map and familiarize themselves with the route, as it is very hard to identify near the summit. Moisture wicking clothing (not cotton) worn in layers, and a wind shell are essential to survival."