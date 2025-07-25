The Surprise Animal Rescue That Florida Cops Weren't Expecting

Florida cops came to the rescue of an animal they were not expecting. Rather than a lost dog or cat, Florida cops had to rescue an emu that was on the loose in the area.

The incident happened on July 20 at 1:00 p.m. The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a "loose emu wandering around a pond." It had escaped from a nearby farm by squeezing through a fence. Fortunately, Florida cops managed to corner the animal and get it under control. They gave the emu some water and worked to return it to its owners.

Fortunately, the owners arrived and was able to load up the bird much to the Florida cops' relief.

"Our deputies probably were not expecting to have to wrangle an emu when they arrived to work, but this just goes to show they can handle any situation that comes their way," officials said.

Florida Cops Respond!

In a social media post, Florida cops shared their thoughts on the emu rescue. They hilariously wrote, "Cat in a tree? Nope, our deputies rescued this emu, who escaped from its house." The humorous post featured a snap of two officers posing with a large white and brown emu in front of a garage door."

Emus are extremely fast and large, and are native to Australia. The rescue drew plenty of responses from people praising the Florida cops.

" One wrote, "I find it absolutely appalling that my husband is out there getting DUIs instead of rescuing adorable Emus... he's got some explaining to do. Seriously, good job yall

Another wrote, "From its house? Is it a pet? I don't know that I've ever seen an emu next a person. I don't think I understood how big they actually are!"

Another wrote, "CHP did the same thing a couple days ago but the emu decided to go take a walk on the highway fortunately they were able to get it lol."

Yet another wrote, "Thank you for all you do on a daily basis. We had Pinellas Park police come out to our business once to get the alligator out of the front bushes. What an adventure your day is every day."