The Silent Killer That Could Kill You While On Vacation Without Ever Leaving Your Room

Vacations are supposed to be fun, not deadly. But one silent killer could take you out without ever leaving your room while on vacation. No, I'm not talking about a hidden assassin crouched behind your curtains.

I'm referring to carbon monoxide poisoning. It seems like I've written more about the invisible gas lately than ever before. It is believed the silent killer was responsible for the deaths of Miller Gardner (although the Costa Rica hotel refutes it) and three Americans who died at a resort in Belize.

So let's talk about the hidden danger. Carbon monoxide is a silent killer exactly because it is invisible, tasteless, and odorless. You have no idea that you're slowly succumbing to it until it is too late. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to avoid becoming one of its victims when traveling. Remember these next time you're on the road.

For one, consider a room away from the pool. It may be a scenic view, but pools are notorious for carbon monoxide leaks. You can also call ahead to make sure that your Airbnb, hotel, or resort has carbon monoxide detectors and bring one of your own. That's what Charon McNabb, the president of the National Carbon Monoxide Association, recommended to the New York Post.

A Silent Killer

"Some platforms like VRBO or AirBnB, they indicate whether or not a CO alarm is present in their listings, but it's always better to pick up the phone and check with management," she said.

She suggests buying your own detector to make sure your room doesn't have a silent killer. Resort detectors may be out of regulation. "They have a shelf life ... somewhere between five and 10 years depending on the manufacturer, and they need to be tested every six months to make sure the batteries are still working," she said.

She also describes the symptoms that people may feel from carbon monoxide poisoning.

"A lot of people will tend to think that they have food poisoning, maybe dehydration, or fatigue," she said. "You also may get a headache, weakness, confusion. Some people get chest pains. But the problem with relying on symptoms is that it looks like everything, but then once you are experiencing the symptoms, you're already experiencing brain injury."

"The damage is already taking place, and that damage can prevent you from making good logical choices," she said. "Sometimes you get confused or you get real tired and your coordination starts to go. So all you really want to do is lay down, which is the worst thing possible you can do."