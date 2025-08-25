The Insane Moment A Woman Rides Inflatable Pool Through A Flood

Pools are supposed to help get you wet, but in this case, a woman rode an inflatable one like a raft after a flood consumed her basement.

Speaking with People, Jessica Loos explained that she woke to find her basement flooding.

"I ran to get my husband out of bed, and we immediately started moving everything that we could out of the basement," Loos told the outlet. "The water was coming in so fast that it got up to 14 inches in no time. Water was pooling outside our house, and there's nowhere for it to drain, and so it drains directly in through our foundation."

The two tried to save as much stuff as they could from the rising waters, including valuable family heirlooms and treasured memories. However, the two eventually realized that it was a lost cause. So instead, they decided to turn their bad situation into internet gold.

"I got in the water, and it was freezing cold, and I set my phone up on the bottom of our basement, and I just went for it, and I posted it," Loos shared, which resulted in a viral video.

Flood Consumes Basement

She also ended up making a video of her paddling around in the flooded basement in an inflatable pool. However, Jessica said that many comments questioned her safety, such as the dangers of electrocution. However, she claims the basement doesn't have power in floor.

"In the video, from the angle, you had the brown ceiling reflecting on the water, which gives it more of a brown tone," she shares. "I did not end up sick. I did not get a brain-eating amoeba, like many of the comments said, and I was just trying to have fun."

"There was no electricity that was gonna be a concern," she also adds. "It was just a huge concrete pool. All the wiring is in the ceiling. There was no concern of being electrocuted. I appreciate the people who were genuinely concerned."

Thankfully, the water eventually dried up, leaving them with just flood damage. Unfortunately, it's unlikely their insurance will help with the flood damage.

"Our agent said, 'Unfortunately, there is nothing we can do. There's nothing under your policy to cover that,' which was heartbreaking, because there was a lot of ruin, and there's nothing that they can do," she says. "All of this will have to be paid for out of pocket."