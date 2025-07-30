New Proposal To Ban Watercraft On Wyoming's Miracle Mile Has Anglers Outraged

Anglers in Wyoming are outraged over a potential new proposal. Now, many of them are banding together to try to fight this new rule before Gov. Mark Gordon signs off on it. The new proposal would ban watercraft on Wyoming's Miracle Mile. Find all the details here.

New Proposal To Ban Watercraft On Wyoming's Miracle Mile Receives Backlash

Cowboy State Daily shared details about the new proposal and the ensuing drama. According to them, "A proposal to ban watercraft on the upper stretch of the North Platte River's Miracle Mile section near Casper" is underway. That has caused some waves due to its frequent use. That stretch of water is popular among trout fishermen and those who enjoy floating and taking in the beautiful scenery.

This proposal would man the upper 3 miles of the Miracle Mile. The main purpose of the bill was to "regulate Wyoming's commercial fishing guiding industry." Those in favor of this bill argue that unregulated fishing is a free-for-all that is harming some of Wyoming's most prized fisheries. Placing these limitations will help mitigate that issue.

However, not everyone agrees with that viewpoint. A few of those in opposition to the bill spoke to Cowboy State Daily on the matter. Floater and angler Bradey Hall of Casper and his friend Jed Zampedri shared that they think the whole idea is preposterous. They argued that it is federal land, so the state should not be able to shut it down or regulate it in any way.

Additionally, Zampedri argues that there is no "solid scientific reasoning for banning watercraft on the upper stretch of the Miracle Mile." While the purpose of the bill would be to put less pressure on the fish in the upper section of Wyoming's Miracle Mile, the plan would likely have negative consequences. Placing a ban on watercraft in that area would drive more people to the lower, unbanned areas. Therefore, it would raise the pressure on the trout there.

Additionally, the angler argues that the resources should either be there for everyone or no one.