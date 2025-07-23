Wyoming’s Hoback Canyon Has Been Selected To Receive New Cutting Edge Avalanche Radar

Avalanches are one of the most terrifying natural disasters. This is mostly due to the lack of warning that comes before one. Avalanches can happen suddenly and without warning. Then, their speed and intensity with which they occur make them difficult to escape. Luckily, with new cutting-edge technology, there may be a way to predict such occurrences. Wyoming's Hoback Canyon has recently been selected to receive this new cutting-edge avalanche radar system.

Hoback Canyon Received Avalanche Radar

Hoback Canyon in Wyoming is notorious for being prone to avalanches. According to Cowboy State Daily, the state has been selected to receive a new cutting-edge avalanche radar system. This new system would be able to detect potential avalanches regardless of the time or weather conditions. If this proves effective, it could be a game-changing innovation. Being able to correctly predict avalanches would allow for road closures and safety measures to be implemented before it is too late.

WYDOT spokesperson Stephanie Harsha spoke to Cowboy State Daily about this new avalanche radar. She said, "The biggest thing about this system was the speed at which we could close the road." The reason that is so beneficial is because avalanches usually cause a lot of destruction and safety issues to the roads and drivers in Hoback Canyon. With this new system, they would "save a lot of drivers if we could close it and eliminate that factor of people being in the canyon when that happens."

Whereas traditional methods typically rely on human observation and weather data, this new system would take a different approach. This new avalanche radar would use "sensors continuously to monitor avalanche paths and detect the movement of snow, ice, and debris." Additionally, it would offer real-time alerts 24/7.

In addition, this new system can also detect landslides and debris flows that threaten this section of Wyoming as well.