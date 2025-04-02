The Bizarre Reason That You Are Forbidden From Bringing Popular Tree To Kansas

Kansas is officially banning a popular pear tree. The state announced that people will be forbidden from bringing the plant across state lines. This comes as researchers warn about the future of the state's ecosystem.

We're talking about Callery pear trees, also called Bradford pear trees. The plants are popular for their beautiful flowers, which make a statement in any yard. The only problem is that these trees could potentially overtake the Kansas ecosystem.

"These trees that were initially ... independently sterile, have found a way to cross-pollinate because of these cultivars that have been developed, including the Bradford pear," Shad Hufnagel, Forest Health Coordinator for the Kansas Forest Service, told KSNW. Researchers are concerned about thetrees.

"Those trees have been able to cross-pollinate to create fertile seed, which in turn is consumed by wildlife birds, in particular, and then redeposited throughout our pastures, woodlands, and other native green spaces," he explained.

Michael M. Beam, the secretary with the Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA), has banned the trees and ordered a quarantine of the plants in Kansas. The trees can cross-pollinate and grow rapidly.

Kansas And Trees

"They grow so aggressively that they will push out native vegetation and disrupt natural ecosystems," he explained. Kansas is planning a buyback program to get owners in the state to turn their trees over.

Ryan Johnson, an assistant manager at John's Garden Center in Kansas, recognizes the importance of the state's mission to get rid of the trees.

"I hate to cut down trees, but if they're causing problems, then it has to be dealt with," he told KSNW. Likewise, he said the plants aren't a good fit for the state given the strong winds that blow through.

"For Kansas, at least, it's just very structurally not sound for our winds. [With] the branching structure, you can lose half that tree in a heavy wind storm," Johnson explained.

Ohio like Kansas has also banned the plants. They banned the trees for a similar reason, citing environmental concerns. So it sounds like you'll have to find something else to put in the yard.