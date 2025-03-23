The Biggest Tourist Traps You Should Avoid In The Caribbean, According To A Travel Expert

If you're planning a trip to the Caribbean, then it's important to know the places to go to and the biggest tourist traps to avoid. Fortunately, you don't have to play a guessing game because we have you covered.

Speaking with Daily Mail, Tanneka Fleary, travel expert at Golden Grenadine Travel, shared her experience with the Caribbean and which tourist traps to avoid.

She explained, "Tourist traps often come with crowds, inflated prices, and little to no connection with the local culture or environment. For both tourists and the countries they visit, these spots can contribute to the exploitation of natural resources and local communities, often leaving a negative impact. The goal is to enjoy a destination sustainably while experiencing its true charm, not just what the marketing teams want you to see."

According to Fleary, consider skipping out on Dunn's River Falls in Jamaica and hitting Reach Falls instead. The former is often overran by tourists and can be quite overcrowded. The latter offers a better view.

Avoid Tourist Traps

She explained about the tourist trap, "It's not the only waterfall worth seeing. Instead, make your way to Reach Falls, a more serene alternative located in the east of the island. Tucked away in the lush rainforest, Reach Falls offers a peaceful retreat with its crystal-clear pools, perfect for swimming or simply enjoying the quiet beauty of the surroundings."

Meanwhile, consider skipping Nassau altogether for Exuma. Nassau can be a bit of a tourist trap due to overcrowding. If you're planning on traveling to St. Lucia, consider skipping out on the Gros Islet Street Party. It's popular with tourists on Fridays. However, it can be a bit much with all those tourists piling together. Skip the tourist trap for Marigot Bay.

She explained, "Known for its calm waters and stunning views, it's a haven for sailing, kayaking, or simply relaxing. Eco-luxury resorts line the bay, offering a serene atmosphere where you can immerse yourself in nature and local culture without the hustle and bustle."

On his blog, regular travel expert Matt Hochberg also recommended avoiding Maho Beach, pointing out its pitfalls. Instead, he suggested getting a day pass to Morgan Resort instead.

He wrote, "The problem with Maho Beach is there is absolutely no shade at all, and that means you will profusely sweat under that hot Caribbean sun while you wait for a plane to arrive. Sure, there's the ocean to wade in, but the beach is extremely narrow, somewhat rocky, and the hundreds of other people there trying to do the same thing will make it less than idyllic."