Texas Police Rescue Firefighters From Unwanted Guest

I consider firefighters some of the bravest people in the world. To willingly head towards fire that is capable of burning the flesh off your bones to save others, that is heroic. However, it seems that even the bravest of us need backup sometimes. At least that was the case when Texas police had to come in and rescue some unsuspecting firefighters from an unwanted guest. That's right, a snake somehow snuck into the firehouse.
Texas Police Rescue Firefighters From An Unwanted And Uninvited Guest
I love that everyone involved in this incident had a good laugh about it. Fighting fires is hard work; therefore, whenever the opportunity arises to get some shut-eye, firefighters take it. Well, while they were snoozing, an unwanted guest decided to make itself quite comfortable in their lodgings. That's right, a snake found its way into the firehouse. Luckily for these exhausted firefighters, police were there to rescue them and save the day.
The Little Elm Police Department shared a hilarious Facebook post about the whole ordeal. The post started with the statement:
"We'd like to formally thank the Fire Department......for sleeping soundly while WE found a snake in their chair!!
Snake's out. Firefighters are safe. Chairs may never recover."
From there, the police reported that the snake was not the venomous cottonmouth they had initially suspected. Instead, it turned out to be "
The Firefighters Respond
The Little Elm Fire Department also took the time to respond to the situation by sharing their own post on Facebook. In it, they thanked the police for their "wildlife removal services." They shared that the snake had been in one of the station's recliners. They shared the moment when police rescued the firefighters from their unwanted guest, a snake that had slipped into the firehouse. The post read:
"While our firefighters were catching up on some well-earned rest (essential for saving lives and fighting fires), a slithery squatter decided to settle into our station furniture. Thankfully, our friends in blue stepped in to help. Initial reports claimed it was a venomous intruder...but upon further inspection, it turned out to be about as threatening as a garden hose."
They also shared that all the firefighters and the snake were unharmed. They concluded the post with two hilarious points. 1. " The police will need to come put our recliner back together." 2. "The police are welcome to return at any time...preferably when there's actual danger and not just a rogue spaghetti noodle."