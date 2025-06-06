Texas Police Rescue Firefighters From Unwanted Guest

I consider firefighters some of the bravest people in the world. To willingly head towards fire that is capable of burning the flesh off your bones to save others, that is heroic. However, it seems that even the bravest of us need backup sometimes. At least that was the case when Texas police had to come in and rescue some unsuspecting firefighters from an unwanted guest. That's right, a snake somehow snuck into the firehouse.

Texas Police Rescue Firefighters From An Unwanted And Uninvited Guest

I love that everyone involved in this incident had a good laugh about it. Fighting fires is hard work; therefore, whenever the opportunity arises to get some shut-eye, firefighters take it. Well, while they were snoozing, an unwanted guest decided to make itself quite comfortable in their lodgings. That's right, a snake found its way into the firehouse. Luckily for these exhausted firefighters, police were there to rescue them and save the day.

The Little Elm Police Department shared a hilarious Facebook post about the whole ordeal. The post started with the statement:

"We'd like to formally thank the Fire Department... ...for sleeping soundly while WE found a snake in their chair!!