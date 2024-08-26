Texas Man Raises Money To Help Single Mom With Her Home After She Saves From A Fallen Tree

A Texas man is returning the favor after a single mom came to his rescue. He was trapped in his SUV when a tree fell on top of it and almost died in the process. Now, he's raising money to help her with her home.

"We often hear, 'right place, right time' (or in my case 'wrong place, wrong time')," survivor Bryan Pederson told People. "But there are too many coincidences for any of this to be coincidental."

The Texas man explained that a storm caused a large oak tree to fall on top of his vehicle. Pederson hoped someone would help him, but 10 cars passed by and no one stopped. That's when Veronica Marin, a single mom, drove up with her three kids. She immediately got out and helped the Texas man.

"I see the tree fall on the truck," Marin said. "What impacts me is all the cars turned around, and in front of me, I don't know, without thinking, my mother instincts."

Both Marin and another person, Travis Lennon, managed to open the passenger door and get Pederson out of the vehicle. At the time, Pederson thought he was going to die. He was struggling to breathe due to the SUV's roof pressing against him."She grabbed my arms and just kept pulling, encouraging me the entire time to get out," Pederson wrote. "I twisted, and maneuvered, with her helping and guiding me. I got to a position where she and Travis were able to pull me out from the vehicle."

Texas Man Raises Money

The Texas man decided to return the favor and help the single mom int return. "I was emotional, and kept playing through my head, how do you thank someone who literally saved your life?" he said. He later learned that Marin was the only provider for her family and struggled to make payments for her home. She also needed several home repairs.

"Many people in the community are amazed at her bravery and selfless act and asked how they could help," he wrote. "Please consider donating to help us raise money to make the proper repairs to her home, and if anything is left over we will give to Veronica to help support her family."

Pederson ended up raising more than $12,000 for the family.

"I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of Veronica's story and would love to help change her life for the better," he told People. "She is an amazing human being for what she did for me."

He called the single mom a hero.

"I am so grateful for all of these things happening," Pederson continued. "Not because I'm 'lucky,' but because I'm witnessing a much bigger plan unfold right in front of me, and I'm blessed to be a part of it."