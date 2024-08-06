Texas Family Feared Dead After Boat Capsizes In Alaskan Waters

A Texas family is feared dead after their boat capsized in Alaskan waters. No one has seen the family of four since their vessel capsized off a remote coastline of Alaska. The boat sank into the 51-degree water, and searchers have yet to find the family. Search and rescue teams called off the search, and friends of the family now fear the worst.

Texas Family Feared Dead After Boat Capsizes In Alaska

A friend of this family of four took to Facebook after the family's disappearance. Her post reads:

"With persmisson from the mother of Mary Maynard. I kindly ask for prayers from everyone possible. Mary, her husband and 2 sons were lost at sea last night in Alaska after their vessel capsized. There, were originally 8 boaters, 4 rescued. Mary, David, and their babies have not been found. They have air searches as well as boaters to try to bring them home. This is tragic. During this time if we could all come together to pray for the best possible outcome, it would be greatly appreciated. While we may not have been best friends, we just knew each other through sports and our kiddos, I think I can vouch fo rmany that they were a wonderful, caring, and loving family that deserves to be brought hoe. As her mother stated, prayers are all we have."

Unfortunately, search teams have not found the family yet. The NY Post reveals that David Maynard shared a photo of the family's trip just days before they went missing. He took to Facebook to share a photo of the Alaskan wildlife. The missing father captioned the photo, "After 4 days in Alaska, I FINALLY got to see my first bear!!!! No picture can ever show just how beautiful this place truly is!!!!"

Boat Sinks Near Homer

Anchorage Daily News shares details regarding the vessel this missing family was on when they sank. The vessel was a "28-foot aluminum vessel" that had four other people on board. The U.S. Coastguard told Anchorage Daily News that "A radio broadcast notified vessels of the call for help, and the boat Salty Sea responded and rescued four people from a life raft." The rescuers did not find any signs of injuries on those they rescued.

The family went missing on Saturday, and search efforts continued through Sunday. Officials said the search area was "roughly 16 miles west of Homer Spit. Waves were 2 feet, and winds were less than 5 knots when the boat capsized." They were searching by air and by sea, Although the search efforts were valiant, they did stop at 6p.m. on Sunday.

Mary and David Maynard and their two sons, Colton and Brantley, made up the Texas family of four. Mary was a traveling nurse, and David stayed home with their two boys. They were well-loved by their community, and many are still hoping that they will be found.