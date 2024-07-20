Alaskan Residents Are Living In Fear Due To String Of Unprovoked Bald Eagle Attacks

Several Alaskan residents are living in fear of bald eagles following some recent attacks in the state. The national symbol of America has gone on the offensive, attacking several unprovoked.

Perhaps, there's some further commentary or joke to be had at the literal symbol of American freedom attacking its citizens. On an election year too, no less! But I'm just going to focus on the attacks themselves and leave that for the political pundits. Several aggressive bald eagles have attacked people in Alaska. It's become such an issue that police issued a warning.

The birds attacked at least three people in Kodiak, an island in the Gulf of Alaska, according to officials with the City of Kodiak Port & Harbors Department. The incidents occurred at St. Herman's Boat Harbor, also known as Dog Bay. Several victims needed stitches afterward. These attacks were unprovoked and remain a mystery.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Bald Eagle Attacks

"We are advising harbor users in the area to exercise caution, and avoid the area if possible. Our harbor staff have taken to holding something above their heads when they're near the nest," David Johnson, harbormaster and port director, told Fox News. "The eagles are still behaving aggressively, but with the increased awareness, it seems the number of successful attacks has decreased from last week."

Officials don't know what made the birds so upset. Steve Lewis, a US Fish and Wildlife [FWS] biologist who studies eagles, finds the attacks strange. Johnson agreed. "I don't know what has these particular freedom chickens so upset, but hopefully they get over it soon," Johnson added.

Lewis suggested that residents wear something over their heads to protect themselves. He said the birds would go for the head. Crab boat captain and Kodiak local Bill Prout said he was attacked a few years ago. It "felt like someone took a 2?—4 to the back of my neck."

"I've walked these docks for over 40 years and never expected to be attacked by a bald eagle - a majestic symbol of our freedom," Prout said. The fisherman believes a dwindling food supply is the cause of the attacks. Given the size of the birds, they're a real threat.