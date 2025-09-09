A fun day at the beach quickly turned dire as a terrifying wave trapped two kids in a sand hole at Newport Beach. Watch as various people need to step in to spring them from the small ditch before it is too late.

Terrifying Wave Trapped Two Kids In Sand Hole At Newport Beach

Two kids get trapped in the sand after water entered a hole they dug at Newport Beach in California. Bystanders and eventually lifeguards jumped into action to pull the boys from the sand. ?Once that sand gets wet it gets heavy. It basically buried them from their waist down.? pic.twitter.com/0CVB6RbnAt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 6, 2025

Fox 11 shared a video clip on X of several young boys working hard. The boys were working together to dig a massive hole along the Newport Beach shoreline. Digging holes and playing in the sand is a classic way to enjoy the beach; however, I doubted any of these boys knew what was in store for them this day. As they continued to dig their hole deeper, they began to submerge their bodies into it. This was no big deal until a wave crashed up over their small barrier and began to fill their sand hole with water. As the water continued to rush in, the sand hole quickly filled to the brim.

While it looked relaxing, almost like a natural jacuzzi, the situation was quickly turning deadly. Many people were able to remove themselves from the hole, but unfortunatley, two boys remained trapped in the sand hole. Captain Mark Herman, one of the responders on the scene, shared how the terrifying wave successfully trapped two kids in the sand hole. He shared, "Once the sand gets wet, it gets heavy. It basically buried them from the waist down. They couldn't get themselves out."

Although there has always been some appeal to burying your friends at the beach, there is that peace of mind knowing that you could climb out. Imagine the terror, not only when your limbs are fastly secured beneath immovable sand, but as the water continues to rush in and pool around you.

Bystanders And Lifeguards To The Rescue

Luckily, these two boys were not alone. Family members, friends, and many bystanders sprang into action to assist the boys. Everyone worked as a unit, each taking on a specific job. While some people focused their attention on digging the trapped boys out of the sand holes, others were creating a larger barrier to try to prevent more water from crashing in. Additionally, others were seen kicking the water away, trying to divert its path. In the background, others are using shovels to extend the hole and give the water more room to spread out, in an attempt to lessen the pressure holding the boys in place.

Eventually, lifeguards arrived at the scene and also jumped into action. Through their combined efforts, they successfully freed the two kids trapped in the sand hole. I have a feeling it will be a long time before they decide to dig another hole at Newport Beach.