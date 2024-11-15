Terrifying Video Shows Screaming Passengers Being Flung From Their Seats As Plane Hits Turbulence

Talk about a wild ride. Passengers thought they were going to die after extreme turbulence sent several of them flying up from their seats. Passengers were screaming for their lives, and one woman flew so high that her feet nearly hit the ceiling.

The wild video belows shows the utter chaos of the incident. Passengers were on Miami-bound Scandinavian Airlines flight. But the plane ended up doing an emergency U-turn after hitting turbulence. It shook the aircraft like a hurricane and caused several passengers to fly up as a result. I'm sure they all felt like a shaken bottle of soda.

"Look at her feet touching the [ceiling]!" one passenger wrote alongside a clip. "Thought we would die." Meanwhile, the video showed that items in the cabin also were flung about as well. There was a total of 254 passengers on the plane. And I'm sure most of them feel like they went on the world's worst rollercoaster.

Passengers Flung From Seats

The plane had taken off from Stockholm around 12:55 pm. It was headed for Miami but didn't clear Greenland. That's when it encountered a lot of strong winds that rocked the aircraft and forced it to turn around.

Aftermath photos on social media showed debris in the aisles from where people's stuff went flying. While it was certainly violent, fortunately no one was injured by the turbulence. A Scandinavian Airlines spokesperson said the flight turned around in case the aircraft experienced damages.

"Following such turbulence, standard safety procedures require a thorough inspection of the aircraft," the spokesperson said. Mechanics took a look at the plane to see if there were any damages. They turned around to avoid future cancellations as the plane was needed for several other flights.

The spokesperson said they were following all of the proper safety checks. As for passengers, they got an overnight hotel and had to book other flights for the next morning. It's quite a scary ordeal for them. But the most important thing is that everyone is safe. I'm sure they will have quite the story to tell their families and friends.