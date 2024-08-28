Flight Delayed Due To Mongoose And Cobra Having Epic Fight On Tarmac

Flight delays are common. Often, mechanical malfunctions or poor weather are to blame. However, the delay that occurred at the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in India happened for an entirely different reason. This flight was delayed due to a mongoose and cobra having an epic fight on the tarmac. While it is not uncommon for these two species to duke it out, having it happen on a tarmac is not the typical location.

Mongoose And Cobra Have An Epic Fight

Imagine sitting on a plane, waiting for takeoff, when you look out your window and spot a mongoose and a cobra having an epic fight. That is precisely what happened when this video was recorded. The NY Post shares that the footage of these two battling it out was "filmed from the aircraft's window."

In the footage, viewers can see the cobra strike at the mongoose as it quickly evades. While most people may assume the reptile has the upper hand, the pair are more evenly matched than you think. Although the venom in cobra fangs is troublesome to most, the mongoose is resistant to this venom in small amounts.

Whereas one bite would affect you or me, the mongoose would have to be bitten multiple times to be affected. Furthermore, the mongoose has lightning-fast reflexes, helping it evade those deadly cobra strikes. While the cobra has an arsenal of offensive capabilities, Word Atlas states, "Mongooses win between 75 to 80% of their battles with cobras."

Who Was The Victor?

After being stuck on the tarmac and delayed from their destination, the flight passengers wanted to know who won this epic battle between the mongoose and the cobra. Unfortunately, we will never know. Towards the end of the video, two additional mongooses come in as backup. Therefore, the odds are now stacked against the cobra's favor.

However, the video does not show which animal is victorious. Of all the reasons your flight is delayed, this is one of the more unique and entertaining reasons.