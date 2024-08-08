Thousands Of Tarantulas Descend On These Three States

It looks like Spooky Season will be coming a little early for three US States. Thousands of tarantulas are expected to emerge at the end of the month. While it does seem like a scene out of a horror movie, the reason for their appearance is anything but scary. These hairy, eight-legged critters are just looking for love. That's right, these tarantulas are emerging for mating season.

Thousands Of Tarantuals Emerge For Mating Season

Lauren Davidson, the director of the Houston Museum of Natural Science's Cockrell Butterfly Center, spoke to USA TODAY about the emergence of these spiders. She stated, "What is happening is that the males are out looking for females." While it may seem like an endearing concept, tarantula mating is not something most people are used to seeing.

After the male spider is sexually mature, he builds a sperm web. According to Tarantual Haven, "A sperm web is a male spider's preparation for a female." They use this web to transfer sperm "from the web and charge his palpal bulbs at the end of his pedipalps, which he will use to place the sperm into the female." Once the male spider is charged up, he hunts for his female companion.

Tarantula Mating 101

Tranatuals mate like a dance. There are certain rituals that they perform in order to initiate and maintain the mating ritual. For example, male tarantulas will tap on a female's web to say, "Hey, I am interested in you." If the female returns his affections, she may respond with a drumming or tapping movement, signaling him that he is allowed to get closer.

Once both parties are interested, the terrifying dance begins. It is terrifying because one of the spiders typically gets injured during the process. How does this happen? Well, tarantulas typically mate facing one another, with their fangs exposed. Tarantula Haven gives a great description of the mating process:

"In many species, the males will use those hooks to clasp the female's fangs and prevent her from biting him. This will also help him elevate her body enough so that he can insert his charged palps (which are loaded with sperm) into the female's genital opening a few times. Hopefully, if all goes well, he is able to deposit his sperm without being attacked or eaten during or after the deed. "

Below is a video that shows what the mating process looks like.

When Can You Expect To See These Tranatualas?

Now that you know what to be on the lookout for, you may be wondering when you will see these thousands of tarantulas. Perhaps, more importantly, where you will be seeing them. USA TODAY's previous reporting shows that the tarantula's mating season occurs between late August and early October. So, these spiders will be making their appearance soon.

Colorado, Kansas, and New Mexico will be the states that watch this terrifying dance between thousands of tarantulas. While it may seem like a horrifying experience to us, experts caution against intervening. If you see a tarantula out in the wild, leave it alone and give it space.

Most people fear these creepy crawlers will end up in their homes, but experts say not to warn about that. Due to their massive size, it is quite difficult for them to slip through any cracks or small openings to enter your home. However, if they manage to take their love finding in your house, you do not want to chase them down.

USA TODAY explains, "They have little hairs on their abdomen that they rub off when they're trying to escape a big predator, and it acts sort of like fiberglass." Rather than chasing them and having those pesky hairs everywhere, coax them into a bucket and take them back outside where they belong.