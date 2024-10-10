Terrifying Video Shows Hurricane Milton Slamming Walt Disney World

It looks like the most magical place on Earth just got a bit more daunting. A guest released terrifying footage that shows Hurricane Milton slamming into Walt Disney World. The storm hit Florida yesterday, leaving destruction and devastation in its wake. As it battered Disney World it is living up to its name of "storm of the century."

Walt Disney Musters Its Magic As Hurricane Milton Rolls In

While most guests decided to heed the mayor's warnings to evacuate Florida, others decided to stay put. One of those brave, or foolish, individuals was a guest at Disney. Determined to still enjoy their vacation no matter the odds, this individual was staying at Disney World's Art of Animation hotel when Hurricane Milton left it's mark. They shared a video on TikTok of the storm hitting the hotel.

@justthemeparks Please enable Javascript to view this content Hurricane Milton is here at Walt Disney World! We?re staying safe in our room at the Art of Animation & hope everyone else in Florida is safe too! We?d also like to say a huge thank you to all the cast members who are working through the hurricane and those who kept the Magic Kingdom open this morning! The small queue?s definitely helped distract us! ??? Trust us to time our vacation during a hurricane! ? #hurricanemilton #wdw #waltdisneyworld #artofanimation #disneyparks #themeparks ? original sound - justthemeparks

The caption read: "Hurricane Milton is here at Walt Disney World! We're staying safe in our room at the Art of Animation & hope everyone else in Florida is safe too! We'd also like to say a huge thank you to all the cast members who are working through the hurricane and those who kept the Magic Kingdom open this morning! The small queue's definitely helped distract us! Trust us to time our vacation during a hurricane."

The guest got many well wishes and shout outs in the comments. Some cast members even joined the chat. One added, "I was there at MK this morning still spreading some magic, hope everyone stays safe." Others wanted to know how serious the storm was to see if it would affect their vacation. One user wrote, "Let me know how it is in the morning, we are supposed to be there Friday."

Nothing Stops The Walt Disney Magic

It seems like even a storm as serious as Hurricane Milton can't stop the Disney World magic. Guests hunkered down in their rooms determined to enjoy their vacations. While others anxiously awaited, hoping to begin theirs soon. Unilad shared some of Disney's memos to guests.

They told guests that stayed during the storm to "Prepare to shelter indoors in your room or building beginning at 8:30 PM, as the storm is expected to intensify." Furthermore, Disney World announced that the theme parks would be closed through Thursday October 10.

While their top priority is keeping everyone safe, the park will be taking a hit, both physically and financially from this storm. The closures from Hurricane Milton are expected to cost Disney World between "$150 million and $200 million this quarter."

Best wishes to all of those who chose to stay and trust the magic, we hope you all stay safe.