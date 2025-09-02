Although air travel is deemed one of the safest methods of travel, accidents still happen. Luckily, there are many in-flight safety features and protocols in place. Both of which aim to help give you the best chances of surviving a plane crash. One of the most common things you are asked to do during an emergency on a plane is brace for impact. Now, an influencer has shared a terrifying simulation showing exactly why you should brace for impact during a plane crash.

Terrifying Simulation Shows Why You Should Brace For Impact In A Plane Crash

It may seem pointless. After all, what is curling into a ball going to do if the entire plane is going down? You may be surprised to learn that it could make all the difference in the world. First and foremost, it is all about getting into the correct position. While curling into a ball tends to be everyone's first instinct, it is not the best position to save your life. Instead, lean forward and cover the back of your neck and head with your arms.

In a simulation video shared by influencer Zach D films, he explains that "this position helps protect your vital organs." Additionally, when you brace for impact, it reduces the risk of head and neck injuries." The simulation shows two passengers on a crashing plane, one of whom is incorrectly curled into a ball. In contrast, the second is in the brace position. When showing the passenger in the brace position, the influencer also explains, "By leaning forward, you also minimize the impact force on your spine, increasing your chances of survival during high-impact situations."

The video then shows the second passenger getting slammed by various pieces of luggage, but because he was able to brace for impact, he survives not only the plane crash but also the onslaught of baggage. The other passenger, who was improperly prepared for the plane crash, did not have such a happy ending.

The Internet Reacts

So, what did the people of the internet have to say about this terrifying simulation? Ironically, most made jokes of the simulation and focused on how there is no need for a plane crash survival guide because you are unlikely to survive. However, one commenter, a pilot student, shared these reassuring statistics. "Remember that getting in a crash is one in 10 million, and dying is one in 50 million." Additionally, many pointed out that while bracing for impact may not save you from injury, it usually saves your life.

In addition to being prepared to brace for impact, always listen to your flight attendants and review the safety manual in your seatback pocket. Both are great resources that can help prepare you in the tragic event of a plane crash.