Here Are 10 Don’t Pack Items To Avoid Getting Stopped By TSA

One of the most annoying things about travelling is going through airport security. While it serves a good purpose and we are all glad it keeps us safe, it is a hassle. This is particularly true if you forget about some of the items that are not allowed. If you unknowingly pack one of those items, you are bound to get stopped at security, and no one wants that stress during their travels. So, here are 10 don't pack items to help you avoid getting stopped by TSA.

1. Liquids Over 3.4 Oz

This rule is very much still in effect. Don't try to sneak a water bottle in your carry-on, or think that that massive perfume bottle will go undetected. If you have something liquid that is over 3.4 ounces, it needs to be in your checked bag. Otherwise, you will definitely be stopped by TSA.

2. Ammunition

If you are a gun-lover, that is all fine and dandy, but don't bring your bullets in your carry-on bag. Certain airlines will allow it to be in your suitcase, but it must be "securely packed in fiber, wood, or metal boxes or other packaging specifically designed to carry small amounts of ammunition."

3. Bowling Balls

Next on our don't pack items list, we have a unique item. While the majority of people would never dream of packing a bowling ball in their carry-on luggage, you never know. However, you should know that if you try this, you will most definitely be stopped by TSA. Additionally, while we are on the subject, bowling pins are also not allowed. However, both are allowed in your checked luggage.

4. Butane Curling Irons (Cordless)

Although this is on the don't pack items list, you can technically bring it if you follow specific rules. However, ensure you follow these rules exactly, or TSA will stop you. According to the TSA official website, "Cordless curling irons containing a gas cartridge and butane-fueled curling irons are allowed in carry-on bags only." However, a safety cover must be over the heating element. Also, you must ensure the device is protected from accidental activation. I say, if you want to avoid TSA, opt for a corded one.

5. Drones

Again, this is one of those special items on the list. While I have successfully travelled with drones in the past, it can be quite the hassle, and it almost always results in getting stopped by TSA. You need to check with your specific airline regarding their rules surrounding the personal flying aircraft; however, just know it will most likely be a hassle. Like the TSA website says, "Drones containing lithium batteries, fuel cells, and components of certain parachute systems may be prohibited in baggage."

6. Firearms

I know this one should be self-explanatory, but you'd be surprised. After all, if you can't pack the bullets, what makes you think you can pack the gun? As it turns out, you can bring firearms in your checked luggage; however, it has to be unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-sided container. Additionally, you must declare it to the airline when you check in. However, they are on the do-not-pack list for carry-on luggage.

7. Golf Clubs

If you are going on vacation and want to play a round of golf, I suggest renting clubs at your destination. Otherwise, you must pack them in your checked luggage. I suppose since they could be used as a weapon, airlines do not want you to have them in your carry-on luggage.

8. Heating Pads

Specifically, a gel heating pad. If you want to bring an electric heating pad, it is allowed in both your carry-on and checked luggage. Also, if you are set on bringing that gel heating pad, you can bring it in your checked luggage.

9. Pepper Spray

While most people carry this in an attempt to protect themselves from others, the truth is that it could easily be used in a harmful way. Therefore, it is on the don't pack items list. Having this in your carry-on will definitely get you stopped by TSA. However, "one 4 fl. oz. container of mace or pepper spray is permitted in checked baggage provided it is equipped with a safety mechanism to prevent accidental discharge."

10. Samsung Galaxy Note 7

This one may have taken you by surprise. After all, why would airlines ban a phone from being in your carry-on luggage? Well, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is quite a famous phone. It was recalled and eventually discontinued because of a defect with its batteries. That defect caused the phone to overheat, catch fire, and sometimes even explode. With that background knowledge, it is no surprise that the Federal Aviation Administration and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued " an emergency order to ban all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphone devices from air transportation in the United States." Luckily, most people have newer phones now, so this shouldn't affect many individuals.