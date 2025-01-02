Terrifying Moment Yacht Carrying Tourists Crashes Into Rocks And Sinks Beneath The Sea

Let's just say that these people's New Year's Day plans didn't go according to plan. A yacht carrying tourists sank beneath the sea after crashing into some rocks.

The yacht was named Amore Mio. But now, you can consider it Ship 'N Wrecked. It was ferrying around tourists in Mexico when it ended up in Poseidon's clutches. So what exactly can we learn here? Well, the yacht ended up getting a bit too close to a rock wall and paid the ultimate price for it. Maybe, the ship should have been named Icarus instead.

The shipwreck ended up causing a good amount of chaos. Tourists ran, tripping over one another, as the boat crashed into the rock wall. Meanwhile, onlookers certainly added to the anxiety and panic of the moment. They screamed for the tourists to abandon ship and jump off the side of the yacht before it went under the sea.

Yacht Sinks

Some followed the warnings and jumped for safety. Meanwhile, others remained on the boat, hoping that it might not sink. Around 15 people ultimately went into the drink. Fortunately, divers managed to rescue them before they drowned.

From there, the Amore Mio went under the sea, sinking as parts of the luxury yacht began breaking off. It went almost vertical as the boat began to take on more water. The empty yacht went under.

So what exactly happened? According to onlookers, strong currents are to blame. Currents pulled the boat too close to the rocks. While they were uninjured, the passengers had quite the fright from the boating accident. The incident brings to mind other boating accidents that have happened with much more tragic results.

Late last year, a luxury superyacht sank killing several people and also injuring others. Both British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah died in the accident. The boat sank off the coast of Italy in August. Accidents like this remind us that while yachts are indeed mighty vessels, the sea is ultimately mightier. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the most recent accident.