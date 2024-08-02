Teens Held Hostage In Their Chairs By Rattlesnake In Viral Video

If you are not a snake lover, you may want to skip this video. Viewers on TikTok got quite the show the other day when @azspeeddemon posted a video of her and her friends being held hostage by a rattlesnake. Watch the TikTok video below of the friends frozen in fear as the snake passes them by.

Teens Held Hostage By A Rattlesnake

This insane video features a snake, seemingly poised to strike, as it slithers along the ground. Viewers can see that the teens have pulled their feet up onto their chairs to avoid disturbing the snake and being bitten. A note ontop of the video reads, "Welcome to Arizona! My friends are trapped in their chairs in their backyard by this Mohave Rattler."

In addition to the clever note, the audio for this Tiktok is also perfect. The beginning lyrics of the song that plays are, "Yeah, I'm going to bite you. I'll bite you on the hand, I'll bite you on the face. I'll bite you wherever I want, I'll bite you all over the place." While we are happy that none of the teens in the video were actually bitten, the clever audio does make the video appear more humorous.

Part Two

The teens did not leave viewers wanting more. They posted part two of the clip later on the same day.

This video did not need a catchy song because the snake's posture was terrifying enough. While it may have looked like the snake was going to bite in the first video, that is nothing compared to its position in this clip. The rattlesnake is slightly pulled back and looks poised to strike the teens. The note on this video reads, "Part 2- poised to strike- somebody shifted in their chair and made him uncomfortable."

Newsweek spoke with a snake expert, Kate Jackson, who confirmed this teen's suspicions. She said the snake "was definitely a venomous rattlesnake," and it "could be a Mojave rattlesnake."

The two videos seem to continue to increase in popularity, with the first clip reaching over 11 million views and the second climbing steadily to around 560,000.

Snake Safety Tips

Hopefully, you will never be held hostage by a rattlesnake, but if you are, here are some quick tips. The main thing is, you want to make sure the snake does not feel threatened. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources mentions that "if the snake feels threatened and there's no way to escape...the snake will often strike to protect itself." In order to avoid this situation from happening, you want to make sure you give the snake plenty of space.

Additionally, remain calm. While that may be harder said than done it is a vital part of the process. Do not throw anything at the snake or try to harm it in any way. Alert anyone nearby of the snake's location and keep children and pets away from the area as well. If the worst happens, and you do get bit, seek medical attention right away.

How To Keep Snakes Out

If you live in a place like Arizona, keeping snakes out of your yard will be a difficult feat. However, here are some tips to help lessen your chances of having a rattlesnake in your yard. Reduce the amount of vegetation in your yard. Places like to use it to hide and for shelter. Specific plants and vegetation that rattlesnakes enjoy are brush, wood, rock, and junk piles.

You also want to limit the rodent population around your house. As snakes often feed on rodents, having their main food supply nearby will definitely draw them in. Finally, while it may seem counterproductive, you don't want to scare off other harmless snake species.

There are some harmless snakes, such as the gopher snake, and having those in your yard will make it less appealing for a rattlesnake.