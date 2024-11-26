Teen Mauled To Death By Pigs After Getting Knocked Unconscious During Feeding Time

Don't let their appearances fool you. Pigs can be just as dangerous as dogs or other animals under the right circumstances. In a horrific scene, a teen got mauled to death by her own pigs during feeding time. A "large aggressive sow" accidentally knocked the teen unconscious, and the rest of the pigs attacked her while she was helpless.

In the film and book Hannibal, there's a sadistic serial killer who feeds his victims to his pigs. The terrible accident brings to mind this terrifying work of fiction. But as they say, truth sometimes is worse and even more terrible. 17-year-old Milena Shevelyova was feeding her herd of pigs on her family's farm in the Krasnoyarsk region of Russia.

Her parents had left her in charge of handling the task while they were out traveling to a nearby city. Unfortunately, as she went into the barn to feed the animal, a large sow knocked her unconscious. Then "all the other pigs attacked her."

Authorities found her with multiple pig bites to both her head and body.

Pigs Eat Teen

"All the other pigs attacked her," said a report from Bad News Telegram channel. "The animals tore her femoral artery and bit her. Milena died from blood loss."

Her parents became worried when they couldn't reach her on the phone. They decided to ask a friend to stop by the farm to check on their daughter.

"He found the body," said the report. "The parents told the police that the pig had always been angry and aggressive." Sadly, there was little else that anyone could do. Paramedics pronounced that the girl had died at the scene. Meanwhile, a prosecutor of Krasnoyarsk's Uzhursky District pieced together the crime scene.

"Her body was sent for a forensic medical examination, the results of which will determine the exact cause of death," said a statement. "The conditions that contributed to the tragedy are being established. If there are grounds, all necessary prosecutorial measures will be taken."

Authorities are investigating whether the parents should be charged for negligence in the death. Meanwhile, the teen's boyfriend Vladimir Bedny posted: "You will forever remain in my heart. Forgive me for everything, my most beloved girl."