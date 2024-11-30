Teen Farmer Loses His Arm But Miraculously Survives Freak Accident That Almost Killed Him

A teen farmer in Texas miraculously survived a freak accident that almost killed him. However, he wasn't without injuries, losing his arm in the process. The teen was riding his tractor when he got electrocuted.

17-year-old Braycin Parrish had been working on a farm for much of his life, which makes the accident all the more devastating. Parrish had been harvesting peanuts on his tractor when he hit an electrical line. The resulting shock electrocuted him and also caught him on fire.

A teenage Texas farmer has been left with life-changing injuries after he was electrocuted while riding his tractor in a near-fatal accident. "I went and got on the tractor. And went to dump it in the semi-trailer," Braycin told KWTX. "I guess there was a high line above it and I went to dump it over and the buggy caught on fire and caught the tires on fire. I got out. And was going to unhook the buggy from the tractor and it was under electricity and I touched it and so it lit me up."

Fortunately, his boss was nearby and rushed to save him. His boss called emergency services and began performing CPR. He also notified the teen's father about what happened. His father said, "[The boss] calls me and he's screaming. I run outside because he never screams. He's a quiet guy and he's screaming and then... he said, 'He's alive. It's not good.' When he said there's a big hole in him, I gave that pickup all she'd do."

Teen Farmer Loses Arm

Emergency crews loaded the teen farmer up into a helicopter.

"He was dead. For how many minutes? Only God knows. You hear about it and see it on TV and stuff, but it's a whole different thing when it's your kid laying there," his father said. They flew him to a burn center where doctors discovered that his left arm was burned down to the bone. "It was all the way to the bone. Bone was black. It looked like a hotdog that you left on there for four days at 500 degrees. The bone was even black."

Unfortunately, they had to amputate the teen farmer's arm. His father remembers, "There were two of them that sat right here in this office and said, 'We've been here over 20 years and we've never seen anybody have a burn that bad or a blow out that bad that lived.'"

The teen farmer remained unresponsive for a week following the surgery. Finally, he woke up after a nurse played Zach Top's "I Never Lie."

He said, "God was there watching over me. If not, I think I would have been worse without God. Yeah, I don't think I'd be alive without him. I may have to change the way I do it or it may be a little slower, but I'll get it done and I'll learn how to make it faster if I need to."