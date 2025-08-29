'Survivor' Star Reveals Heartbreaking Loss As Fellow Castaway Send Love And Prayers

Survivor star Angelina Keeley is tugging at the heartstrings of her followers by revealing some devastating news. The reality TV celebrity confirmed to her followers that she had a miscarriage.

Keeley is married to to husband Austin. The couple share two daughters together. But the family was excited to add a third member to the family. Sadly, that didn't happen as Keeley suffered a miscarriage. In an Instagram post, she shared a photo of an ultrasound.

"We were on the brink of announcing the happiest news— our third baby," Keeley said in the post. "We had heard their heartbeat and started to imagine our family with one more little love. But a few days ago, I went to the ER and after an ultrasound they confirmed I was having a miscarriage. ? I want to share this because I know so many women who have walked this devastating path and for me it's healing to share the joy (however brief) and grief."

'Survivor' Stars Speak Out

"I know I am not alone," she continued. "I know I will hold my perfect babe in Heaven one day. And I know I will carry them in my heart and cells forever. ??"

Fans may remember Keeley from starring on Season 37, Survivor:David vs. Goliath in 2018. She spent 39 days on the show, ultimately finishing third for the season. But she finished first in all of our hearts. After the sad news, some of her Survivor castways shared condolences.

"Angelina and Austin, I am so very sorry," wrote Season 35 runner-up castaway Chrissy Hofbeck. "Your courage to share your grief and experience will be a hug to other parents who have or will go thru this too. Holding you in my heart." Other Season 50 players like Kamilla Karthigesu and Charlie Davis have also chimed in, offering their well-wishes.

"I have been there," wrote Season 44 second-placer Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, "and it is one of the hardest things I went through!"

It's a sad time for the reality star, but the community is rallying around her. At least, she has that going for her during her time of need.