'Survivor' Castaway Stephanie Berger Addresses Viewers Frustrations With Season 48

Survivor castaway Stephanie Berger is addressing some viewers' frustrations with how Season 48 has been going. Viewers accused the three tribes of not being evenly matched.

Speaking with the New York Post, Berger reflected on being voted out during the Season 48 premiere and whether her tribe is at a disadvantage.

"There are quite a few college athletes on my season, and I am not one of them," Berger said. "To my knowledge, nor are any of the members of Vula. It is a tough tribe."

"And look, you can always make up time on the puzzle," she continued. "The puzzle is the great equalizer. But Kevin and I are doing the puzzle, and Kevin's dislocated his shoulder, and we've only got three arms on that puzzle. And it is a heavy, big puzzle that you're trying to wedge pieces in. So it really requires two hands."

She said that's up to production to decide the tribes."So were we evenly matched? That's a production decision," Berger said. "They decide what even looks like."

Stephanie Berger Talks 'Survivor'

What a diplomatic answer. But Berger did acknowledge that the other two tribes had stronger people.

"I'm standing there being like, there's a chick who could bench press me," she said. "Eva [Erickson] could put me over her shoulder, and I've got, like, six inches on her."

But ultimately, she said that she's rooting for the other two tribes because she's holding hard feelings for those who voted her off. "I'm not rooting for anyone that voted against me," she said. "But it's nothing but love from me for them in terms of people. They're playing a game — They're having fun. They're doing the best they can."

She also talked about her Shot in The Dark play.

"I spent some time doing some math before going out there. I had run Monte Carlo simulations to figure out the good times to play and not to play your Shot in the Dark," said Berger. "The best time to play it is more people voting, more of a reasonable likelihood that you think votes are coming your way, then the Shot in the Dark has more equity and is worth giving up your vote because your vote has less influence on the overall vote and it's a good idea to play it."

"So I took that as in the context of Vula, where there's six of us, this is the best time to play it if I feel confident votes are coming towards me," she explained. "I had a good conversation with my girl Mary. Mary and I looked at each other and I was like, 'I think it's me. I'm worried.' And Mary's like, 'Play it. I support you. If you need to do this for yourself, I support you.'"