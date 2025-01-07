Survivalist Father, Who Went Missing Taking Photos Of King Tides, Found Dead Three Weeks Later

A survivalist father, who went missing while taking pictures of king tides in Oregon, has died. Authorities located his body three weeks after he went missing.

His body washed to shore near the Clausen Oysters farm off North Bay Road. They located "a possible deceased person found in Haynes Inlet" just as the tide was about to go away. They then called the Coos County Sheriff's Office to confirm the grisly finding. They located the body "on the southern beach area of Haynes Inlet" in North Bend

They positively identified the body as the king tides photographer, Joseph C. Neill. The survivalist and father had gone missing on December 15. Authorities had previously found some of his personal items as well.

Deputies mourned the loss, sending well wishes to the victim's family. "The staff at Coos County Sheriff's Office extends our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Mr. Neill during this difficult time," the CCSO said in its news release.

Died After Photographing King Tides

Neill went missing after going to Horsfall Beach to photograph king tides. Sadly, he never came home. His disappearance shocked his children, who described him a survivalist. They said he "could fashion anything to help him get through a tough situation if needed."

Following his heartbreaking disappearance and death, the family took to social media to thank everyone for helping in the search of the survivalist.

"We appreciate the support you all have shown us and the dedicated search efforts for the last three weeks," the family said in a statement shared on a Facebook page. They also announced they will be closing their store The Electric Hospital to mourn his death.