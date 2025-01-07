Survivalist Father, Who Went Missing Taking Photos Of King Tides, Found Dead Three Weeks Later

A survivalist father, who went missing while taking pictures of king tides in Oregon, has died. Authorities located his body three weeks after he went missing.
His body washed to shore near the Clausen Oysters farm off North Bay Road. They located "a possible deceased person found in Haynes Inlet" just as the tide was about to go away. They then called the Coos County Sheriff's Office to confirm the grisly finding. They located the body "on the southern beach area of Haynes Inlet" in North Bend
They positively identified the body as the king tides photographer, Joseph C. Neill. The survivalist and father had gone missing on December 15. Authorities had previously found some of his personal items as well.
Died After Photographing King Tides
"We appreciate the support you all have shown us and the dedicated search efforts for the last three weeks," the family said in a statement shared on a Facebook page. They also announced they will be closing their store The Electric Hospital to mourn his death.
"Please be gentle with our staff, who was a second family to him," Neill's family said. "They will reopen on Tuesday, just as our dad would have done, please stop in and don't be afraid to use his name. He's on all of our minds all of the time, so acknowledging him is something we are all grateful for."
They added, "Take Monday to go on an adventure with someone you love, appreciate Creation, and honor him."