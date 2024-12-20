Survivalist Father Disappears After Going To Photograph Tides On Oregon Beach

Authorities are still searching for a missing father, who disappeared while going to take pictures of an Oregon beach during high tide. Described as a survivalist by his daughter, the father is still missing and appears to have vanished into thin air.

So far, authorities are trying to figure out exactly what happened. The Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said in a Facebook post that Joseph Neill is still missing. The Sheriff Department has partnered with the Bend Police Department to try to find the missing mand. He "was reported to have left his home to go photograph the King Tides" at an Oregon beach.

Fast forward hours later, and his family became concerned when he never returned home. The survivalist father told his family on December 15 he wanted to take pictures of the king tide at Horsefall Beach. "Papa is a survivalist. And could fashion anything to help him get through a tough situation if needed," his children said.

Father Missing

According to a Facebook post by authorities, "In the early morning hours of December 16, Mr. Neill's vehicle was located on Transpacific Parkway near a landmark known as Jordan Point. North Bend Police requested a K9 team in order to track the area for Mr. Neill's whereabouts. As some of his property had been located in that area. A Sergeant from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, a Coos County Search and Rescue trailing K9 Team, Flanker. And a Deputy responded to check the area."

It continued, "The K9 checked the area and determined that Mr. Neill is no longer in that area. Coast Guard assets were deployed at the request of North Bend Police Department as was a boat from North Bend Fire Department to check the Coos Bay and surrounding areas. As there was evidence to suggest that Mr. Neill was elsewhere, the search was suspended pending further information or clues."

The Coast Guard has since suspended its search. Its investigation suggested the father may be elsewhere.

Neill's children said the survivalist "likely would have either walked to a few low points inland for reflections of the full moon with the king tide or perhaps along the shoreline."

"My dad means the world to us," his children said, "please share as quickly as possible, let's find Joe!"