Surfer Giulia Manfrini Dies After Being Impaled By Swordfish In Freak Accident

Not since Steve Irwin with a stingray have I seen such misfortune of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Surfer Giulia Manfrini died after a swordfish mortally impaled her during a freak accident.

The surfer was hitting some waves at a popular spot off Sumatra, Indonesia when the accident occurred. A swordfish jumped out of the waves and ended up impaling the woman through the chest. The end of the fish is very sharp, hence its name. The fish left a 1.96 inch deep stab wound through the left side of the torso.

Although they managed to transport her to a local medical clinic, the surfer ended up dying from the wound.

According to The Standard, the Instagram influencer reportedly had a 5cm (1.96 inches) deep stab wound on the left side of her chest. Authorities say that Manfrini managed to flag down help. Eye witnesses believe that the surfer may have also experienced oxygen deprivation as well, possibly from intaking water after getting stabbed.

Swordfish Kills Surfer Giulia Manfrini