Surfer Giulia Manfrini Dies After Being Impaled By Swordfish In Freak Accident

Not since Steve Irwin with a stingray have I seen such misfortune of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Surfer Giulia Manfrini died after a swordfish mortally impaled her during a freak accident.
The surfer was hitting some waves at a popular spot off Sumatra, Indonesia when the accident occurred. A swordfish jumped out of the waves and ended up impaling the woman through the chest. The end of the fish is very sharp, hence its name. The fish left a 1.96 inch deep stab wound through the left side of the torso.
Although they managed to transport her to a local medical clinic, the surfer ended up dying from the wound.
According to The Standard, the Instagram influencer reportedly had a 5cm (1.96 inches) deep stab wound on the left side of her chest. Authorities say that Manfrini managed to flag down help. Eye witnesses believe that the surfer may have also experienced oxygen deprivation as well, possibly from intaking water after getting stabbed.
Swordfish Kills Surfer Giulia Manfrini
Venaria Reale mayor, Fabio Giulivi, paid tribute to the surfer.
"The entire Venarian community is gathering around Giulia Manfrini's family," Giulivi wrote on Instagram. "The news of her death has left us shocked and makes us feel powerless in front of the tragedy that took her life so prematurely."
Fans, friends, and loved ones also paid their condolences to the surfer.One follower wrote, "The sea, that gave you so much, has taken your life. Rest in peace."
Meanwhile, Manfrini's former volleyball coach also shared, "Our whole community in Portugal is heartbroken alongside you as we hear of the sad news. She loved life, and we spent (our) last evening (together) picking pomegranates and talking about making fig jam and what other fruit we would harvest together next year. She became like my new Italian daughter, and oh how we will miss her. We can only say how much she got out of her short life, and she filled it completely."
Likewise, charter operator Naga Laut Mentawai Blue also memorialized the surfer. They wrote, "She had deep love and overflowing excitement for life. RIP our beautiful, friendly, always smiling and happy friend."