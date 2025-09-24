Super Typhoon Ragasa Crashes Through Doors Of Hotel, At Least 17 Dead

Super typhoon Ragasa has ravaged through East Asia, killing at least 17 people. A video going around the internet shows a massive wall of water crashing through the doors of a hotel.

Super Typhoon Ragasa first struck the Philippines and then Taiwan on September 23. It then made its way to Hong Kong on early Wednesday. According to the BBC, the storm triggered a No 10 storm warning (T10). But if you want to see the might of the typhoon, check out this footage posted on Facebook.

It happened at the Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel in Aberdeen, Hong Kong. Early in the morning, a guest at the Hong Kong hotel recorded the scene from the lobby. It shows large waves pushing against the glass doors of the lobby. All that water quickly overwhelmed the glass, and the water came pouring into the establishment.

Typhoon Hits

Things got so bad that one person got swept up in the water. Others screamed as they sought safety from the storm. Somehow, no one at the hotel was injured despite the death toll elsewhere. 17 people died in Taiwan after the typhoon burst a barrier lake in the area. Many people remain missing due to the storm.

Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai said in a statement that he was prioritizing disaster relief in the area.

"President yesterday instructed the national army to make full effort to rescue, the central government has set up a 'forward coordination office' to move in," he said. "We will also fully dispatch engineering, medical staff and supplies, social workers and other personnel to get through difficulties with the villagers."

The Typhoon caused more than a million people to relocate in China as the storm continues to sweep through Asia. "We live on an upper floor and saw there wasn't too much danger, so I brought the kids out to experience this heavy rain and wind," a Shenzhen resident surnamed Liang told Reuters. "We walked along the open road to make sure to stay safe."

Another said, "The typhoon was really intense, but I've not been out long."