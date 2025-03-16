Solo Traveller Reveals The Worst Two Countries To Travel Alone

If you're planning a solo trip in the future, then you may want to avoid these two countries. A female solo traveller is revealing the worst places to travel solo to.

Solo female traveller Aleaya Duran spoke with Daily Mail about two countries where she felt the least safe. Those countries happened to be the Philippines and Cambodia. She explained her own experience to the news outlets. The solo traveller didn't have the best time there.

"I had a rough time in the Philippines, specifically in Palawan," she said. "I arrived there during typhoon season, which made the experience a little difficult as flights were frequently getting cancelled. Aside from the natural aspect, I was also worried about my safety there more than anywhere else due to the harassment I received from some of the locals."

Solo Traveller Shares Experience

Meanwhile, she didn't go into further detail on Cambodia. But she said as a female solo traveller, it is the country where she "felt most unsafe."

Fortunately, there's plenty of other countries where she said that she felt perfectly safe. She said, "Switzerland, Iceland, Singapore and Japan were a dream as I felt so safe to travel there alone as a woman. Those were also the only countries where I went out alone at night, purely due to how safe I felt."

If you're traveling by yourself for the first time, the solo traveller suggests sticking to touristy places such as Paris or Italy. Of course, she does have some off the beaten path choices as well such as Laos. She said, "While it's not as big a tourist destination as its neighbouring countries, Thailand and Vietnam, it has so much to offer. From the incredible locals to the nature and wildlife - it was truly one of my favourite countries."

As far as solo travelling goes, she is a big fan of the freedom it gives her.